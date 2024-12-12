Quarry LP Cuts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Quarry LP lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Allegion by 280.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Allegion by 47.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 5.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $3,292,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $140.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $107.92 and a 52 week high of $156.10.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. This represents a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 7,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

