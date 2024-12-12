Quarry LP Has $39,000 Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 901.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDSN. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 299.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

HDSN stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

