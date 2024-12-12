Quarry LP Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quarry LP decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $896,000. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after buying an additional 463,286 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,921,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Realty Income by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,502,000 after buying an additional 1,107,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:O opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.