Quarry LP Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Quarry LP reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,169,000 after buying an additional 231,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,207,000 after purchasing an additional 124,686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,750,000 after buying an additional 107,086 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,397,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,185,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,768,000 after buying an additional 47,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

TROW opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

