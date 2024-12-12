Quarry LP Invests $34,000 in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth $107,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Stock Up 1.9 %

Metals Acquisition stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Metals Acquisition Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

