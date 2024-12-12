Quarry LP Sells 564 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Quarry LP reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.77.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $210.37 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

