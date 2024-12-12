Quarry LP Boosts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Quarry LP raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 97,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 87.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 101,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,856.58. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,095. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,380 shares of company stock worth $2,830,837. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.