Quarry LP Sells 1,404 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.7 %

FTI stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $32.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

