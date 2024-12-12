Quarry LP Acquires 264 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $2,854,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Rambus by 597.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 351,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 233,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 42,968 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Rambus in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

