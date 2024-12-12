Quarry LP Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Argus raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.61.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

