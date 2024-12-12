Quarry LP Sells 7 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Quarry LP lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,506,000 after purchasing an additional 248,181 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $2,913,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after acquiring an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 352.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 73,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,267.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,897.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,998.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,879.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

