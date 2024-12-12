2,728 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $79,488.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,129 shares in the company, valued at $570,301.44. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.99. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

