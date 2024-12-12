Quarry LP Acquires 433 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 698.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 230.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED opened at $82.94 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $87.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. This trade represents a 25.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,730,350 over the last ninety days. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

