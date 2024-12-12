Quarry LP Takes $35,000 Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSWC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 146.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 387,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $1,937,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 970.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 80,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 72,710 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.46%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

