Quarry LP Reduces Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Quarry LP lowered its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.27. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,026 shares in the company, valued at $15,099,305.44. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $443,049.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,669. The trade was a 13.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

