Quarry LP Lowers Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Quarry LP lessened its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth about $41,096,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 20.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,343,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 828.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after acquiring an additional 413,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Robert Half by 2.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 139,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Robert Half Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.24. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

