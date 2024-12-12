Quarry LP Sells 3,875 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Quarry LP decreased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. III Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 235,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This trade represents a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.