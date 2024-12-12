Quarry LP Has $39,000 Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 230.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 265,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2,394.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 262,757 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,583,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,710,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,257,000 after buying an additional 158,465 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1,729.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 111,768 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In other Alarm.com news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $156,633.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $344,116.89. The trade was a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,238,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,858.76. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

