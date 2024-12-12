Quarry LP Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in NOV in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,153,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $593,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963,660 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 767.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 163,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 144,483 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NOV by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

NOV Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,311.10. This represents a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

