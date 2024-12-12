Quarry LP Takes $33,000 Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after buying an additional 1,034,365 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $4,777,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 608,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AHR. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

