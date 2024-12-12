1,887 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.21. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Insider Activity

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,694.40. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $151,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,395.34. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,803. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

