Quarry LP Makes New $39,000 Investment in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 542,464 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in Ranpak by 32.6% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 943,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 231,779 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter valued at $1,178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 146.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 134,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth $713,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Stock Performance

NYSE PACK opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $663.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 2.42. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PACK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

