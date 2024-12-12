Quarry LP Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quarry LP decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ETN opened at $361.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.84 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.