Quarry LP Invests $39,000 in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $608.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

