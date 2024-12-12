Quarry LP Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Quarry LP trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 30,461.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 573,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,130,000 after buying an additional 571,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $82,123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after acquiring an additional 389,404 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 249,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,837,000 after acquiring an additional 230,077 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,962,000 after purchasing an additional 147,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.94.

Hershey Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of HSY opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.57 and its 200-day moving average is $188.62. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $168.16 and a 12 month high of $211.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

