Quarry LP Sells 323 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Quarry LP lowered its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in New York Times by 49.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in New York Times by 71.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth $6,561,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 145.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

About New York Times



The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

