Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 405,649 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QURE. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $260,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 8,056.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 346,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get uniQure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,091.45. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.