Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,260 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.2% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,565. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,923 shares of company stock valued at $34,244,676. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $185.17 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.03.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

