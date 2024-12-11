Prossimo Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,494 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.04 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.64 and a 12 month high of $230.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.