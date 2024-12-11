HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,487 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

