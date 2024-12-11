Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,129 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,448,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,289,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 18,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $18.94.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -89.13%.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
