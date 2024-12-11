Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 552,884 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,884 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Par Pacific by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

PARR stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Par Pacific

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.