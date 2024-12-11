Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Position Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $729,537.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,227.09. This trade represents a 33.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $9,961,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,748,177.60. This represents a 26.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The business had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.