Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 200.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $838,335.36. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This trade represents a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,673 shares of company stock worth $509,688 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.