4,532 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 120.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 4,636.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 115.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 81.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

