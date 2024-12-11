Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,843 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Super Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGHC stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Super Group Limited has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGHC. Benchmark increased their price target on Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Super Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Super Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

