Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 5,256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 612,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,452,000 after acquiring an additional 600,866 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $62.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

