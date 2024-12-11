Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $112.51 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

