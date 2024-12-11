Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 11,320 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvey Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,324,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 153,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

MRC Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MRC opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.17 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

