Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,551 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 354.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAX opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $743.97 million, a P/E ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $259.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.96 million. Research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,488,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,058,963.30. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

