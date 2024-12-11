Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 3,791 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Capital Bancorp worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Steven M. Poynot purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,196.08. This trade represents a 79.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dominic C. Canuso purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,040. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital Bancorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $504.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.17%.

Capital Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

