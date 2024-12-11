Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 64,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,373,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 137,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 54.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Identiv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

