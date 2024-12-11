Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,333 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Unifi worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 10.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 899,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 84,989 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Unifi by 11.2% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 810,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 81,742 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Unifi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 404,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 68,605 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Unifi by 10.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Unifi by 279.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Trading Down 0.4 %

Unifi stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Featured Articles

