Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Savings Financial Group worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 134,029 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

FSFG stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $199.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSFG

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.