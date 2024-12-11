Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $227.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $132.13 and a twelve month high of $237.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average is $187.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

