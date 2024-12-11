Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rezolute by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the second quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rezolute by 104.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 94,156 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rezolute by 11.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rezolute in the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

RZLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.01. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

