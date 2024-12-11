Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $109.85.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

