Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after buying an additional 11,618,490 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,569,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,096,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 410,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Leslie’s

About Leslie’s

(Free Report)

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.