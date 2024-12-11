Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 8.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,680,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,314,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,093,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,584,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 515,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

