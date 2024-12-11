Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 26,768 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 152.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 11.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,960,748 shares of company stock valued at $415,523,316. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

